Yellowknife golfers move on to Alberta North regional final

Sean Poitras, Ryan Heslap, Greg Brandford, and Kyle Hallett will move on to the Alberta North regional final after winning the local qualifier of golf’s RBC PGA Scramble in Yellowknife.

The July 17 qualifier at Yellowknife Golf Club involved 15 teams. Nine of the 15 teams were within two and a half shots, said club general manager Cole Marshall.

“It was really one of the closer local qualifiers that I can remember,” Marshall said.

“One of our teammates was going to be on vacation for the Jasper tournament,” said Brandford, referring to the Alberta North regional final at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge next month. “We were going not even thinking we were going to win.”

“Eight holes in, they were tied for second-last,” Marshall said, watching from the sidelines. “They didn’t start very well so they were kind-of behind the eight ball early on, and then just had a really impressive final 10 holes to pull it out.”

Hallett described a “crazy run of birdies and eagles” to put his team on top.

“We were excited to bury the last hole. We had a tough shot over some trees. I ended up putting it probably six or seven feet from 130 yards out, and Sean Poitras made the putt for our last birdie.” Hallett said. “I jumped so high. I didn’t expect us to get a round like that.

“Ten under in nine holes was just crazy.”

Hallett won the Yellowknife local qualifier in 2019 with a different team, travelling to Red Deer, Alberta for the regional competition. He said one challenge will be moving on to play a tournament on grass.

“We don’t golf on grass a lot, seeing that we don’t have grass here in Yellowknife. So it’s a bit of an adjustment every time we go down and play on grass,” he said.

The regional final will take place on August 23 at a course consideredone of the best in Alberta and Canada. Each team is allowed to bring one professional golfer, so Marshall will join for the event.

“You don’t always get the opportunity to play on a course like that with your friends,” said Brandford. “I’m really looking forward to it.”