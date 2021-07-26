Watch: A brotherhood’s breakfast offering to Yellowknife men

Cabin Radio’s Catriona Koenig joins the Crazy Indians Brotherhood for breakfast.

On a sizzling Sunday morning in Somba K’e Park, the smell of sausage, eggs, bacon, and hash browns fills the air. The Crazy Indians Brotherhood is whipping up breakfast for men in need.

The brotherhood is a non-profit across North America assisting young, Indigenous men who are trying to leave a lifestyle of addiction, violence, and crime. Its doors are open to men of all backgrounds and ages, and the group offers a gang exit program and mentorship.

Michael “Sparrow” Fatt, vice president of Crazy Indians Brotherhood Yellowknife, said he hoped to show men “there’s another way to live a life.”

“As a result of helping, we’re helping ourselves,” he said, “because we’ve all been there.”

The brotherhood says it abides by the Seven Grandfather teachings: courage, honesty, humility, truth, wisdom, love, and respect.

In Yellowknife, the group organizes meals for men in need. On Sunday that involved hosting a breakfast in Somba K’e Park, which is now planned every two weeks and possibly through the winter. Fatt drives a shuttle on breakfast days to bring people who need a ride.

Scott Yuill, treasurer of the group, said between 100 and 150 men attended the first breakfast event earlier in the year.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, whether you’re on the street or not. Come get a good meal,” Yuill said. “The way things are these days, a little bit of good goes a long way.”

Jeff Blackduck and Clayton Bearard were first in line on Sunday.

“The reason why we’re here is because of love. All these people here, they have big hearts,” Blackduck said. “This is what we need on the streets. In Hay River, Yellowknife, Whitehorse, everywhere.”

Bearard watched Crazy Indians Brotherhood members cooking from the sidelines.

“It’s nice to see them come and eat,” Bearard said of people arriving in the park. “It’s good.”

Crazy Indians Brotherhood Yellowknife currently consists of eight members and is seeking new recruits.

“We’re going to exonerate the word Crazy Indians,” said Fatt.

“Every time you think of crazy Indians, you’re going to think good things. We’re going to kill the stereotype.”

Video produced and edited by Sarah Pruys.