Jane Weyallon Armstrong wins Monfwi MLA by-election

Jane Weyallon Armstrong has won the Monfwi MLA by-election, according to initial unofficial results from Elections NWT.

The preliminary results show Weyallon Armstrong from Behchokǫ̀ winning with a total of 503 votes in her favour.

Four candidates put their name forward to run for the position after Jackson Lafferty, who held the position for the last 16 years, resigned from his position in June. He’s expected to run for Grand Chief of the Tłı̨chǫ Government.

Kelvin Kotchilea came in second with 252 votes, John J Gon garnered 98 votes, and James Wah-Shee received 71 votes.

In her platform, Weyallon Armstrong said she wanted to focus on bringing housing and social issues to the fore during the two years remaining until the next territorial election. She also stressed she plans to stay in her community and will commute to Yellowknife.

Weyallon Armstrong is currently the president of the Native Women’s Association of the NWT and a councillor in Behchokǫ̀. She has also worked as a guidance and career counsellor with the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency.