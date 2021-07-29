Wood Buffalo National Park asks for help naming new building

There are only a few days left to submit a name idea for the new Salt River day-use building in Wood Buffalo National Park.

Parks Canada NWT is inviting the public to enter a contest to name their new shelter, which was built to host visitor gatherings and events in Wood Buffalo National Park.

The name of the day-use building should honour local Indigenous Nations and the cultural history of the area.

People are asked to submit a traditional name in a local Indigenous language using this form, which also asks for a short explanation of why the name was chosen and the meaning behind it.

The contest closes at 4:30 pm on July 31.

A panel of representatives from Salt River First Nation, Smith’s Landing First Nation, and the Fort Smith Métis will choose the winner.

The winning entry will be announced at the opening ceremony on the afternoon of August 15.