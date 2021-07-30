Two festivals hope for Yellowknifers’ holiday weekend attention

If you’re in Yellowknife for the long weekend and looking for things to do, there are two festivals taking place.

Old Town Ramble and Ride kicks off with a concert at 6:30pm on Friday at the Down to Earth Gallery.

The festival runs until Sunday with events and live music throughout Old Town and deals at some local businesses.

The Wildcat Café’s reopening for the summer will arrive in the form of a Trashformation contest hosted in the building, featuring artwork made from waste.

Meanwhile, Festival on 47th makes its second annual appearance along downtown Yellowknife’s 47 Street.

On Saturday, live music runs from 11am until 8pm with the likes of Carmen Braden, Norm Glowach, Nara Dapilos, and Jim Taylor.

There will be a vendor market from 11am, Mermaid and Moon Boutique opens from 10am until 6pm, and Elke’s Table is open from noon to 8pm.

Guests enjoy musician Jim Taylor’s performance during the 47 Street Festival in August 2020. Meaghan Brackenbury/Cabin Radio