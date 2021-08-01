Calgary Police investigating in-custody death of NWT woman

The Calgary Police says it’s investigating after a 34-year-old woman died while in RCMP custody in Tuktoyaktuk.

In a Sunday news release, Calgary Police said the woman was taken into custody by Tuktoyaktuk RCMP around 10:30pm on Saturday for public intoxication. She died just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Police said the cause of the woman’s death is not currently known. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Calgary Police, it is standard procedure for another police agency to investigate when someone dies while in custody.

Further information, including the identity of the deceased woman, has not been publicly released.