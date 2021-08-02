News
Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP locate children reported missing

A sign outside the RCMP detachment in Yellowknife. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

RCMP in Yellowknife say they have located two young children that were reported missing on Sunday.

In a news release, police said early in the afternoon, the children were reported missing after they left the yard in front of their home where they had been playing with a friend.

Police and RCMP dog services immediately began a ground search for the children. A short time later, the children were located safe and returned home.

