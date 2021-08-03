Another bear is killed in Yellowknife, wildlife officers say

A bear seen roaming in downtown Yellowknife on Monday has been killed, the territorial Department of Environment and Natural Resources said in a statement.

The bear was said to have been found by wildlife officers on a resident’s front porch, in close proximity to children.

Another black bear was killed on Thursday evening after being seen in Yellowknife’s Old Town and Ndilǫ.

A bear in Fort Resolution was killed last week to protect public safety, local authorities said at the time.

“Our preferred method is to relocate wild animals when possible, but this case required quick action to protect nearby families and the safety of the public,” the territorial government said of the latest incident in a Facebook post.

The territory said sightings may be more frequent as bears forage for food ahead of the fall.