Feds, NWT communities announce $25.3M for infrastructure projects

A new landfill cell at Yellowknife’s dump and construction of a Dene cultural centre in Tulita, are among 15 community infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories to receive new federal funding.

In a Thursday press release, the federal government said it will be investing approximately $16.6 million into the projects, which it says will stimulate the northern economy and help address the needs of communities as they recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The funding comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Communities and Indigenous recipients across the NWT, are providing more than $8.7 million toward the initiatives.

“Culture, unity and community are important for Tulita’s Dene community. Tulita’s Dene cultural centre will provide a unique space for Tulita’s Dene to celebrate and share our history, culture and heritage with the rest of the world,” the Tulita Land Corporation said in a statement.

Other projects to receive funding include a lakeside trail in Gamètì, replacement of the water treatment plant in Sachs Harbour, upgrades to the water treatment plant in Tuktoyaktuk, upgrades to the landfill in Kakisa, and an arbour at the Yellowknives Dene First Nation Wiiliideh site.

The release does not state a timeline for the projects.