Gerald Antoine to challenge Norman Yakeleya for Dene leadership

Chief of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation Gerald Antoine will be incumbent Norman Yakeleya’s only challenger for the role of Dene National Chief in this year’s election.

Nominations closed at 5pm on Wednesday. Antoine and Yakeleya were the two candidates to come forward, the Dene Nation said in a short news release on Thursday morning.

An election will take place on September 15 at the Dene National Assembly, which is to be held in Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́.

Yakeleya has just completed his first three-year term as Dene National Chief having succeeded longtime leader Bill Erasmus in 2018.

Antoine, who was born in Fort Simpson, was re-elected chief of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation in 2018. He has also served as Grand Chief of the Dehcho First Nations.