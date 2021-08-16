Community spread confirmed as Sahtu case count escalates

There are now 23 confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 “connected by travel or residence” to Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said on Monday.

Dr Kandola said a hand games event in Fort Good Hope between August 5 and August 9 was now considered a “superspreader event.” It’s not yet known how the first person with Covid-19 at that event contracted the virus in the first place.

One confirmed case and 15 probable cases are now reported in Fort Good Hope. Two confirmed cases are reported in Colville Lake and one probable infection was reported in Délı̨nę.

Outside the Sahtu, Yellowknife has four probable Covid-19 cases.

Hay River and Norman Wells each have one confirmed case, but those involve out-of-territory workers and are not considered related.

Kandola said there was now “a high risk of regional outbreak in Sahtu communities connected by cultural travel.”

“This is community spread,” she told reporters at a Monday news conference. “There is definitely community spread in Fort Good Hope.

“We consider everyone in Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake has [been] exposed to Covid-19.”

More follows.