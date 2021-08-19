Natan Obed acclaimed as president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Natan Obed has been acclaimed as president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national Inuit organization, for another term.

The nomination period for candidates opened on July 28. Obed was the only person to have completed the certification of nomination requirements by the time that period closed on Wednesday, according to a news release from the organization.

ITK represents the rights and interests of 65,000 Inuit in Canada, most residing in 51 northern communities spread across Inuit Nunangat, encompassing roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass.

Obed was first elected to the position in 2015 and re-elected in 2018. During his presidency, the ITK has worked on a food insecurity strategy, suicide prevention, eliminating tuberculosis in Inuit communities, and addressing climate change.

Under bylaws adopted last year, Obed will now serve as president for another four years. The organization is set to host its annual meeting on September 29 and 30 in Iqaluit.