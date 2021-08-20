Fort Smith Métis Council plans to open daycare

Fort Smith’s town council has approved a development permit application from the Fort Smith Métis Council to excavate 132 Simpson Street and build a daycare at the site.

Chris Westwell told fellow councillors: “It’s exciting to see development happening in that lot and it’s exciting to see the potential development of a second daycare in the community. It’s amazing advancement.”

Childcare space has long been an issue in the town. The Fort Smith Day Care Society spent more than five years trying to bring more daycare spaces to the community before the town stepped in last spring and opened a daycare in the community recreation centre.

The number of childcare spots at the new daycare and an opening date have yet to be announced.

The Fort Smith Métis Council, contacted multiple times since mid-June for information about the proposed development, could not be reached for comment.