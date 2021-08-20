YK workshop looks to empower young women to enter trades

The territorial government and Skills Canada NWT are partnering to host a workshop designed to interest more young women in the trades.

Female students aged 13 to 17 from Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah, and Behchokǫ̀ are invited to apply for the Girls in Trades event.

“The workshop is designed to provide opportunities for female students to explore the trades as a potential career path,” said the territorial government in a news release, “with the added bonus of boosting their confidence, teaching life skills, and empowering them as young women to pursue a career path largely dominated by men.”

Women make up less than five percent of all apprentices in the NWT, the territorial government said.

“Participants will learn first-hand what a career in the trades could look like and gain valuable insights into these rewarding career options that provide excellent compensation while delivering quality services and contributions to our communities,” RJ Simpson, the minister of education, culture, and employment, was quoted as saying.

The workshop will be held from 9:30am to 6pm on Saturday, September 25 at Yellowknife’s Kimberlite Career and Technical Centre.