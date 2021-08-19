Two men arrested for drug trafficking and trespassing in YK

Yellowknife police have arrested and charged two men in connection with alleged drug trafficking and trespassing offences.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they responded to a call on Wednesday in downtown Yellowknife where two people were reportedly unlawfully inside an apartment.

Two individuals were arrested and police seized items described as “part of alleged drug trafficking.”

RCMP said the seized items included approximately 26 grams of what police believe to be cocaine, less than $5000 in cash, a digital scale, and three cell phones.

Joseph Nour, 27, from Edmonton and 39-year-old Darren Kenny from Délı̨nę were both charged with being unlawfully in the apartment.

Nour was also charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Nour was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday and Kenny is scheduled to appear in Yellowknife court on October 19, according to the news release.

RCMP Sergeant Curtis Kuchta said police “continue to be vigilant for signs of illegal substances and potential illegal sales and work toward the disruption of the drug trade in Yellowknife.”

“We see the harm it brings to our citizens and we want to reduce that harm.”