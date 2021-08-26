No buses for Hay River students this school year

On Wednesday evening, the Hay River District Education Authority confirmed it will not be offering busing for students this upcoming school year as the service has gotten too expensive to offer.

The education authority’s letter corrects information circulated online earlier in the week, when a Hay River parent posted to Facebook saying their MLA had written to them reassuring, “Buses will commence Friday and run normally.”

Cabin Radio has not seen the reply to verify it. It’s not clear which of the community’s two MLAs – Rocky Simpson or RJ Simpson, who is also the education minister – had written to the parent with incorrect information.

“It is unfortunate that some misinformation was made public, which inevitably led people to believe buses would be up and running for the start of the school year,’ wrote Mark Harris, the education authority’s chair.

Harris said negotiations with the education minister to find a solution are still ongoing and he is hopeful funding will be found to continue the transportation program.

“The minister has commissioned an investigation into Hay River’s transportation needs and depending on their findings, a student transportation service may resume in whatever form the minister deems suitable for our community,” he said.

In the meantime, Harris encouraged families to consider carpooling to help get the community’s students to school, which starts on Friday in Hay River.