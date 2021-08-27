Canada to require air passengers to be vaccinated by fall

All commercial air travellers will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the fall, the federal government announced in mid-August.

While a date for the vaccination requirement has not yet been set, Canada said in a news release the requirement will come into effect “as soon as possible in the fall.”

In addition to travellers on domestic commercial flights, the requirement also extends to passengers on interprovincial trains and large boats with overnight accommodations, like cruise ships.

“The government will engage with key stakeholders, including … transportation sector operators, as we plan for the implementation of these initiatives,” read the news release.

“The process will include determining how this requirement will be implemented, through confirmation of Covid-19 vaccination and other means of protection, such as testing when necessary.”

It’s unclear how this mandate will affect children, for whom a vaccine has not yet been approved.

Fort Smith’s Northwestern Air Lease (NWAL) has said the future rule will apply to both its scheduled and chartered flights, with some exceptions that have yet to be determined.

“As well, if you have occasion to visit any NWAL bases of operation, terminals, or hangars, you must wear a mask at all times when visiting, or flying in our aircraft,” wrote the airline in a Facebook post.

“If you have not done so, we encourage all who read this to seriously consider getting vaccinated.”