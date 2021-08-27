NWT Conservatives choose candidate from Thunder Bay

The Conservative Party’s newly announced NWT candidate for the federal election, Lea Mollison, lives in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Mollison’s biography on the Conservative Party website says she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Native Studies and currently works at a breast screening clinic in Thunder Bay, where she helps ensure at-risk women receive testing.

NNSL reported earlier this week the party was considering a “parachute candidate” – someone that is not a resident of the NWT.

Matthew Lakusta, NWT Conservative Party Association president, told the newspaper the candidate position couldn’t be left vacant because it would indicate the Conservatives aren’t interested in the Northwest Territories.

The bio does not indicate if Mollison has ever been to the Northwest Territories or what her campaign plans are given she currently lives and works in Ontario.

“As a conservative, Lea believes in a fiscally responsible government that must be held accountable for its spending,” the biography read.

“She believes that governments should not only be self-aware and conscious of their decisions, but they should also be answerable to the people when problems arise.”