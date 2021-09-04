RCMP confirm sudden death at Yellowknife’s sobering centre

Police on Saturday confirmed the sudden death of a 38-year-old man at Yellowknife’s sobering centre on Friday evening.

RCMP said paramedics had been called to help an unresponsive man at the downtown centre, on 50 Street, shortly before 6:40pm on Friday.

“Paramedics transported the male to the Stanton Territorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” police said in a short news release on Saturday.

The man was not named by police, who said there is a coroner’s investigation into how he died but “no evidence of criminality” associated with his passing.

Police did, however, ask “anyone with information on this incident” to call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Julie Green, the NWT’s health minister, offered her condolences via Twitter to the family and friends of the man who passed away.

Her department, she said, would “investigate the circumstances of this death to understand what happened.”