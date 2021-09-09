NWT places Behchokǫ̀ into Covid-19 containment

The NWT government is sending Behchokǫ̀ into containment after identifying “an additional 11 people with probable or confirmed Covid-19” in the community, bringing its number of active cases to 12.

That update, in a news release late on Wednesday, warned those cases came “in multiple households with no clear chain of transmission.”

Dr Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer, wrote: “The rapid increase in the number of infections, along with the absence of a clear chain of transmission, indicates that Behchokǫ̀ is in the early stages of community transmission.”

Behchokǫ̀ will no longer fall under the new restrictions on gatherings announced earlier on Wednesday, but will instead enter 14 days of containment – which involves stricter measures – from Thursday at 8am.

“The order will require the closure of non-essential businesses and transitioning to remote learning for schools in Behchokǫ̀,” said Dr Kandola’s office.

“Additional restrictions will be placed on indoor or outdoor gatherings to include only household members. Essential services will remain open with limitations in place.”

Masking in indoor public spaces is mandatory and non-essential travel to and from the community should be abandoned, the late Wednesday advisory continued.

“Essential workers in Behchokǫ̀ should follow all public health measures currently in place as they continue attending work. Non-essential workers and other residents should plan on not attending work or in-person schooling from September 9, 2021 and continuing onward for 14 days.”