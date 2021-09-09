Outbreak in Yellowknife grows again to 83 active Covid-19 cases

Yellowknife now has 83 active Covid-19 cases, the NWT’s chief public health officer said on Thursday evening, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.

Two-thirds of all active cases in the territory are now in its capital city as the month-long outbreak winds down in other regions, particularly the Sahtu, where just 27 active cases remain – down six in the past day.

Tulita added a case, moving to nine active cases, but all other Sahtu communities either held steady or decreased their active caseload.

Thursday’s evening update keeps Behchokǫ̀ on 11 active cases, a figure first reported by the territorial government late on Wednesday night. The community has now entered 14-day containment while restrictions on gatherings began in the Yellowknife area on Wednesday.

Gamètì has one active case and Fort Providence has two.

In Yellowknife, 12 new cases were reported while two people recovered, resulting in a day-on-day increase of 10.

In all, the territorial government said, there are now 124 active cases, an increase of 14 on Wednesday. The total number of cases since the outbreak began is 436. The NWT’s total during the pandemic had been around 170 cases before August’s outbreak started.

One new hospitalization was reported on Thursday but the patient was understood not to have required intensive care. The territory continues to report one death to date.

Since vaccines became available at the start of the year, two-thirds of Covid-19 cases in the NWT have been among unvaccinated people. A quarter were in fully vaccinated people. The remainder were in partly vaccinated people, except for five cases where vaccination status is reported as unknown.