Whatì heads into Covid-19 containment after community barbecue

Ten confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Whatì in the past day, with a community barbecue the suspected source. Containment begins at midnight between Saturday and Sunday.

In a Saturday evening news release, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said there were more than 40 known contacts and the rapid increase in identified infections signalled the Tłı̨chǫ community “is in the early stages of community transmission.”

Anyone who attended the community barbecue on Monday, September 6 is considered a contact. If you’re fully vaccinated, monitor yourself for symptoms. If you aren’t, isolate immediately and notify the health centre.

Like other containment orders, Saturday’s order closes non-essential Whatì businesses and means school classes will now take place remotely. Gatherings can only include household members, whether indoors or outdoors. Mask-wearing in public spaces is mandatory.

Non-essential travel to and from the community should be avoided, Dr Kandola said, telling residents to work from home if they can.

The order goes into effect at 11:59pm MT on Saturday and will last until September 25.