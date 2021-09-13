Yellowknife Farmers’ Market cancels last event of 2021 season

The last Yellowknife farmers’ market of the season, set to take place on September 14, has been cancelled amid the city’s growing Covid-19 outbreak.

In a Monday morning Facebook post, farmers’ market organizers wrote: “Unfortunately, due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Yellowknife, the YKFM have decided to cancel the last market of the 2021 season.”

In the post, the market thanked attendees, vendors, musicians, staff, board members, and volunteers for their support over the 2021 season.

The news comes after Yellowknife’s active Covid-19 case count rose to 97 on Friday.

An update on the Covid-19 situation in the territory is expected later on Monday.