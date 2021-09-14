Health authority scales back YK services as schools close

Some health services in Yellowknife are being cancelled or scaled back on Tuesday as staff look after their children with the city’s schools now closed.

The closure of Yellowknife schools until at least September 24 was announced on Monday afternoon as a Covid-19 outbreak grows. By email, the health authority told staff it realized that would set off a scramble for childcare.

In an announcement on its website late on Monday, the health authority said it was “scaling down services” in Yellowknife on Tuesday in anticipation of staff shortages. Disruption may yet extend beyond Tuesday.

At the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre and Frame Lake Community Health Clinic, most in-person appointments on Tuesday are cancelled though some urgent appointments will go ahead. Walk-in availability is limited to urgent problems.

Home care appointments are cancelled unless urgent. Most public health appointments are cancelled but a general clinic is open from 9am until 4pm for urgent issues.

“All teams will be working throughout the day on September 14 to determine service level impacts,” said the health authority. “Further details about service levels will be announced once available.”