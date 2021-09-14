Testing for all Gahcho Kué workers after Covid-19 case at mine

De Beers says all employees and contractors at its Gahcho Kué diamond mine are being retested for Covid-19 after a case of the disease was identified at the site on Saturday.

A contractor who came to the NWT mine from Alberta and two close contacts, also non-resident workers, are now in quarantine at the mine, spokesperson Terry Kruger said by email on Tuesday. All are asymptomatic and feel well, Kruger said.

“As a result of this case, we are in the process of testing all employees and contractors to identify any possible additional cases at the mine. So far, all results have come back negative,” Kruger wrote.

“We anticipate testing will be complete Wednesday morning. In addition, we are doing advanced testing of all Yellowknife-based employees in Yellowknife on Wednesday afternoon prior to a scheduled crew change on Friday.”

The mine’s gym and recreation facilities have been closed.

De Beers says workers at Gahcho Kué are tested prior to boarding flights to the mine, on arrival, on days four and eight following arrival, and prior to departure.