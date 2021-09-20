Check the nominations for October’s NWT municipal elections

Frank Pope, Kandis Jameson, and Sean Whelly are set to continue as mayors of Norman Wells, Hay River, and Fort Simpson respectively after nominations for October elections closed with all three unopposed.

In Fort Smith – where current mayor Lynn Napier decided not to run again – Jessica Cox and Fred Daniels are the two contenders to take the job. Inuvik has extended its nomination deadline, seeking more candidates in some races.

Nominations in the other four communities closed at 3pm on Monday.

October 18 is election day for Hay River, Fort Smith, Fort Simpson, Inuvik, and Norman Wells. Residents will vote for a mayor, councillors, and members of each community’s district education authority or DEA.

In Norman Wells, there are 11 candidates nominated for six councillor positions: Dorathy (Wright) Alberta, Pascal Audet, Chris Chivers, Heidi Hodgson, Kacee Hunter, Carol Lorentz, Kelly McCoy, Timothy Melnyk, Alexis Peachy, Trevor Smith, and David Wever.

Fort Simpson has 15 people running for eight councillor positions: Celine Antoine, Troy Bellefontaine, Cynthia Browning, Walter Blondin, Charles Blyth, Kyle Christiansen, John Dempsey, Rosemary Gill, Kirby Groat, Muaz Hassan, Liza McPherson, Chris Snider, Randal Sibbeston, James Tsetso, and Leslie Wright.

Hay River has 10 candidates for council: Robert Bouchard, Kimberly Brockway, (Mary) Emily Chambers, Keith Dohey, Linda Duford, (James) Jeffrey Groenewegen, Keanan Kipling, Peter Magill, Karen Wall, and Brian Willows.

Fort Smith’s candidates for councillor include Louise Beaulieu, Kevin Campbell, Michael Couvrette, Dana Fergusson, Kevin Heron, Don Jaque, Al Karasiuk, Dianna Korol, Jay MacDonald, Lynn Napier, Ann Pischinger, Athena Sharp, Kevin Smith, and Leonard Tuckey.

The Town of Fort Smith indicated it will hold an advance poll from 11am until 6pm on October 7. Hay River’s advance poll will take place from 11am until 6pm on October 5. Other communities have until September 23 to post notice of an advance poll.

The Town of Inuvik extended its nomination period for candidates until 3pm on September 27 because the number of candidates for council and DEA positions was “less than the number required to be elected.”

Inuvik’s current mayor, Natasha Kulikowski, has said she will seek a councillor position instead this fall. Only Clarence Wood has so far declared an intention to run for mayor in Inuvik.

Wednesday is the last day for candidates to withdraw their name from contention. Thursday is the last day for voters to challenge the eligibility of candidates.