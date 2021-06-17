Fort Smith Mayor Lynn Napier will not seek re-election

Fort Smith’s mayor, Lynn Napier, announced this week she will not seek re-election in the fall.

“I’m hoping to see new faces running for mayor this year,” she told town councillors at a June 15 council meeting.

Napier said she still plans to run for town council and is excited to see who will put their name forward for the mayoral position this year.

“As a member of the FCM [Federation of Canadian Municipalities] group on increasing women’s participation in municipal government, I will be coaching a lot of women in the community to run for municipal government,” she noted.

Later, on Facebook, Napier wrote that while the decision is “bittersweet,” council still has four months of work ahead of it until the election.

Napier was first elected mayor in 2015 and re-elected in 2018, a historic year when women were also elected or acclaimed to the position of mayor in Hay River, Inuvik, and Yellowknife on the same night.

Elections in Fort Smith, Fort Simpson, Hay River, Inuvik, and Norman Wells will take place on October 18 this year, while hamlet elections will be held on December 14.

In charter communities Tsiigehtchic and Fort Good Hope, elections will be held on June 21 and July 19 respectively.