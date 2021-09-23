‘Aggressive’ bear reported near Yellowknife’s Old Airport Road

A black bear charged toward a person near Great Slave Helicopters in Yellowknife on Thursday before being scared away with noise deterrents.

The NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources advised the public of the bear sighting in a Facebook post and said staff had scared the bear and two cubs away from the area.

“Thankfully, a fence between them prevented any harm,” the department said of the “aggressive charge toward a bystander.”

The department warned residents bears “will go to great lengths to protect their cubs” and urged caution in the area.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to report it by calling (867) 873-7181.