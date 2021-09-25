Yellowknife has 160 active Covid-19 cases as circuit breaker begins

Yellowknife reported 22 new cases of Covid-19 – and 22 apparent recoveries – as the number of active cases remained at 160 in a Friday evening NWT government update.

Overnight into Saturday morning, a fresh set of restrictions designed to act as a “circuit breaker” came into effect in the city. Most businesses can now only admit up to 10 people at once, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

The total of 160 active cases in Yellowknife is unchanged from Thursday. Overall, the NWT had 257 active cases on Friday, an increase of two.

Hay River reported two new cases of Covid-19, moving to 10 active cases. Two new cases were reported in Délı̨nę, which has three active cases in total. One new case was reported in Fort Simpson.

The Diavik diamond mine reported a new case, moving to two active cases. The lone active case at the Gahcho Kué mine ended.

Whatì reported 18 active cases – a drop of three. There was one new case and four apparent recoveries. No new deaths were reported across the territory on Friday.