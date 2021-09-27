Some GNWT workers must be fully vaccinated by November 30

All territorial government workers who work with vulnerable members of the public will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 30, the territory said on Monday.

In a news release, the NWT government said the policy will apply to staff and contractors who “provide service to vulnerable members of the public in the healthcare, education, and corrections sectors, and employees travelling to remote communities on duty travel.”

The territorial government said the policy was developed in collaboration with the Union of Northern Workers, the NWT Teachers’ Association, and Indigenous governments.

“As the NWT’s largest employer, the GNWT is committed to playing a leadership role in its response to Covid-19 by making decisions that protect the health and safety of the territory’s public servants and the communities in which they live,” finance minister Caroline Wawzonek was quoted as saying.

“Although this policy applies specifically to employees and contractors providing services to vulnerable members of the public, we urge all of our employees to get vaccinated. A vaccinated public service will help protect all of our residents and communities, allowing us to provide the service and support NWT residents rely on us for.”

The news release stated accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons or on grounds protected by the Human Rights Act.