NWT to host virtual town hall on temporary day shelter

On the heels of a heated debate at city hall over the proposed location for a day shelter in Yellowknife, the territorial government is hosting its own town-hall meeting on the subject.

The NWT’s Department of Health and Social Services is holding an online forum on Wednesday at 7:30pm. The meeting, the GNWT said, will provide residents an opportunity to ask questions and have their voices heard on the issue.

Minister Julie Green said on Twitter the town hall is an opportunity for “respectful dialogue.”

Health & Social Services is hosting a virtual town hall Wed night at 7:30 pm to answer questions abt temp day shelter proposed for downtown #Yellowknife This is an opp for respectful dialogue with all impacted. #Reconciliation #nwtpoli Login &

Some residents have already expressed strong views both for and against transforming the former Legion building on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 48 Street into a day shelter until November 2024. Many have written letters to politicians or participated in a discussion with city councillors on Monday.

Green earlier issued an open letter pleading with Yellowknife residents to support the shelter site, saying there are “no other options left to explore.”

Whether the project gets the green light currently rests in the hands of city councillors. They’re set to vote on whether to approve the territory’s request for a city permit to use the space at their next council meeting on October 4.

It’s unclear how Wednesday’s town hall may impact that decision, but the territorial government indicated it plans to record all questions and comments.