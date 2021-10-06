CoronavirusYellowknife A dozen new Covid-19 exposure notices issued for Yellowknife Published: October 6, 2021 at 4:28pm Sarah SibleyOctober 6, 2021 Last modified: October 6, 2021 at 4:32pm Rochdi Mortada's name goes up on the uptown Independent grocery store on July 8. Michele Taylor/Cabin Radio The territorial government issued a raft of new public exposure notices on Wednesday, all located in Yellowknife and spanning a period between September 30 and October 4. Advice for all of the notices is the same: no matter your vaccination status, if you are affected, you should monitor yourself for symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate and get tested. According to Wednesday’s update, anyone who was at the following locations at the times shown should follow that advice:Advertisement. Thursday, September 30: Canadian Tire between 5:45pm and 6:15pm Friday, October 1: Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road between 7:30pm to 10pm Saturday, October 2: Canadian Tire between 4pm and 4:30pmWalmart between 2pm and 6pmReitmans between 2pm and 5pmRebecca’s Flowers between 2pm and 5pmRochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road between 2pm and 5pmShoppers Drug Mart between 2pm and 5pm Sunday, October 3:Advertisement. Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road between 12pm and 4pmWalmart between 12pm and 4pmShoppers Drug Mart between 12pm and 4pm Monday, October 4: Glen’s Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife between 4pm and 6pm You can check all of the exposure notices on the GNWT’s website. Advertisement. Related