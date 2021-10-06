A dozen new Covid-19 exposure notices issued for Yellowknife

The territorial government issued a raft of new public exposure notices on Wednesday, all located in Yellowknife and spanning a period between September 30 and October 4.

Advice for all of the notices is the same: no matter your vaccination status, if you are affected, you should monitor yourself for symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate and get tested.

According to Wednesday’s update, anyone who was at the following locations at the times shown should follow that advice:

Thursday, September 30:

Canadian Tire between 5:45pm and 6:15pm

Friday, October 1:

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road between 7:30pm to 10pm

Saturday, October 2:

Canadian Tire between 4pm and 4:30pm

Walmart between 2pm and 6pm

Reitmans between 2pm and 5pm

Rebecca’s Flowers between 2pm and 5pm

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road between 2pm and 5pm

Shoppers Drug Mart between 2pm and 5pm

Sunday, October 3:

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road between 12pm and 4pm

Walmart between 12pm and 4pm

Shoppers Drug Mart between 12pm and 4pm

Monday, October 4:

Glen’s Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife between 4pm and 6pm

You can check all of the exposure notices on the GNWT’s website.