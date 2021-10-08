Jeannie Scott becomes NWT Territorial Court judge

Lawyer Jeannie Scott has been appointed as a judge to the Territorial Court of the Northwest Territories.

Scott’s appointment by justice minister RJ Simpson was announced in a news release on Friday afternoon. She assumes a position vacated by Christine Gagnon, who retired in July.

Territorial court hears most criminal cases in the NWT as well as preliminary hearings and non-jury trials in communities. It also deals with civil matters such as child protection and claims of up to $35,000.

Scott worked for a decade as a Crown prosecutor in the NWT and was a lawyer at the Department of Justice prior to her appointment as a judge.

Sje joins a judicial team comprising Chief Judge Robert Gorin, Judge Garth Malakoe, and Judge Donovan Molloy.

“I wish Judge Scott continued success as she takes on her new role,” Simpson stated.

“She brings considerable experience practising law in our territory and I am confident she will serve the residents of the Northwest Territories well as a member of the Territorial Court.”