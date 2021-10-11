Gahcho Kué buys Thanksgiving dinner for healthcare staff

The NWT’s Gahcho Kué diamond mine says it purchased and delivered 200 Thanksgiving dinners for Yellowknife healthcare workers and vulnerable residents.
Dr Courtney Howard, a Stanton Territorial Hospital emergency room physician, tweeted a photo of her meal with a note that read in part: “Your contributions and sacrifices have made such a difference in everyone’s lives. Thank you.”
In a subsequent news release, De Beers – part-owner and operator of the mine – said 140 meals went to Stanton staff and healthcare workers at four other Yellowknife locations. Sixty meals were given to a homeless drop-in centre.
Meals prepared by the city’s Copperhouse restaurant included turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, and roasted vegetables.
“When De Beers called to ask if we could do this, we were all in right away,” Copperhouse co-owner Paul Henry was quoted as saying.
“Luckily, emergency room folk are so hardened and tough that none of us had to pull our masks up to hide a wee tear,” Howard joked on Twitter.