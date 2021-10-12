Man charged with attempted murder following Inuvik shooting

A man in Inuvik has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police in the town say they received a call about a shooting on Mackenzie Road shortly after 12:20am on Sunday. One person was sent to hospital with injuries said by RCMP to be serious but not life-threatening.

William Aleekuk, 38, was arrested shortly after the incident took place, police said. RCMP said Aleekuk is in custody and will next appear in court on Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have information about the incident, call the Inuvik detachment at (867) 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.