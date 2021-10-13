Steve Norn public inquiry delayed by legislature outbreak

The inquiry into whether Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn broke the MLAs’ code of conduct has been delayed indefinitely by an outbreak of Covid-19 at the NWT legislature.

The outbreak was announced on Sunday by Dr Kami Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer. At the time, Dr Kandola said there were at least six confirmed and two probable cases of Covid-19 involved.

Some technical staff helping to run the inquiry – which is convening by video call – were involved in the outbreak.

In a short news release on Wednesday, the Legislative Assembly said the adjudicator in Norn’s inquiry, Ronald Barclay, had decided the hearing could not resume as originally scheduled this Friday.

A couple of witnesses are still to testify and closing arguments must be delivered before Barclay can decide whether Norn, while infected with Covid-19, broke isolation and misled the public in April this year.

“Once a new date has been set for the resumption of the inquiry, media will be notified,” the legislature statement concluded.