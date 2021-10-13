Education task force wants your feedback on October 20

A federal task force set up to improve northern post-secondary education wants public feedback at a session on Wednesday, October 20.

The task force was launched a year ago to “close the gaps in education and skills training between the North and the rest of Canada.”

In a news release on Wednesday, the task force said it would hold a virtual session from 6pm on October 20 for residents to “share their experiences, ideas, and perspectives for improving post-secondary education in the North.”

Eventually, the task force will provide a set of recommendations to the federal northern affairs minister.

Its work comes as the NWT prepares to turn Aurora College into a polytechnic university, a transformation expected to occur over the next five years.

To participate in the session, or if you have feedback but cannot attend, email the task force for more details.