Just six new Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife on Tuesday

Yellowknife added six cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the city’s lowest one-day figure since September 2, as the territory’s fall outbreak continued to subside.

Two weeks ago, Yellowknife was recording dozens of new cases per day. On Tuesday, the number of active cases in the city fell by 22 in a day to 129, the city’s lowest active case count since September 15.

In Behchokǫ̀, October’s other NWT Covid-19 hotspot, there was a similar story. Only seven new cases were recorded on Tuesday and active cases fell from 68 to 60.

Across the territory, the number of active cases fell by 30 to 238. Two cases remain active in Fort Good Hope, two in Whatì, six in Fort Simpson, and one in Fort Smith.

Inuvik, where community spread was identified last week, held steady at 14 active cases with no new infections reported.

Hay River, which has seen exposure at several schools and stores in recent days, added five cases and now has 24 active infections. After this article was first published, the NWT government ordered new gathering restrictions for Hay River and containment for the neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation.

The town’s health authority said on Tuesday the Woodland Manor long-term care facility would be closed to most visitors for the next two weeks.

“Permitted will be two designated visitors from the same household, fully vaccinated,” the health authority’s notice read.

New exposure warnings were issued for Hay River’s Super A, NorthMart, and Ring’s Pharmacy stores, as well as the Rooster and Esso gas bars. There were also new advisories for Yellowknife. Check the GNWT’s exposure notifications webpage for details.

No other NWT communities reported new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations, though a 19th person since the pandemic began was admitted to intensive care with the disease.

Overall, there have now been 1,781 cases of Covid-19 in the NWT since March 2020. Of those, 1,602 have been diagnosed since August began.

The federal government has extended support for the territory to cope with the fall outbreak.

On Monday, Ottawa said the Canadian Red Cross would send a manager and nine specialists to help until at least November 14, on top of assistance already in place.