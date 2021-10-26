Study asks for help to examine cannabis use in the North

A new three-year study asks for NWT residents’ help to learn more about cannabis use across the territories.

An online survey launched in September asks participants “whether they use cannabis and their thoughts and opinions about cannabis in the territories,” a news release from the researchers states.

“Cannabis legalization is one of the biggest experiments in substance use policy in the past century,” Dr David Hammond, one of the researchers and a professor at the University of Waterloo, was quoted as saying.

“Governments need information to evaluate how it is working and how best to regulate cannabis so that it meets public health goals. People living in the territories should be part of this conversation.”

You don’t have to use cannabis to take part in the survey. It’s open to anyone aged 16 or over who lives in the NWT, Yukon, or Nunavut. The survey is available in English, French, Inuinnaqtun, or Inuktitut until November 15.

To take the survey, email the research team.