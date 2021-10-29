Covid-19 grant for NWT businesses increased from $5K to $12.5K

A grant for NWT businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic has been increased from a cap of $5,000 to $12,500 per applicant.

The NWT government said its Seed grant for short-term operational funding had been amended to offer more money and Seed funding could now cover items related to new proof-of-vaccination measures, like equipment, training, and technology.

Seed grants have so far been used to cover “ongoing operational costs such as rent and utilities for businesses that had experienced operating deficits since the outbreak in early August,” the territorial government said in a news release.

More than 50 applications for the original sum of up to $5,000 have so far been received, the territory said. In total, the initiative has $750,000 at its disposal. Apply via the GNWT’s Seed webpage.