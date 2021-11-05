NWT table tennis coach wins national impact award

Thorsten Gohl, a table tennis coach living in the NWT community of Fort Providence, has won a national coaching award.

Gohl receives the Coaching Association of Canada’s 2021 impact award for his creation of “numerous opportunities for people of all ages, skills, and experience to come together” through table tennis in the territory.

The association highlighted his creation of a mentorship program for female coaches and his program to improve hockey goalies’ reflexes through table tennis.

“Thorsten brings people together,” Table Tennis Canada technical development manager Marles Martins was quoted as saying.

“He supports and encourages everyone to become the best version of themselves. He continuously strives for the greater good of education, health, safe places, and opportunities for those that need them the most.”

Table Tennis North said Gohl had been involved in NWT table tennis for the past eight years and had devised programming that reached 15 communities. He currently chairs Table Tennis Canada’s coaching committee.

“From the Olympic Games movement to playing on an ice table in the middle of a frozen lake in the Northwest Territories, finding fun and effective out-of-the-box projects brings sports together,” Gohl said in a Table Tennis North news release.

“The importance of supporting our youth, providing them with knowledge and guidance, is key to help them stay active and become the best version of themselves.”