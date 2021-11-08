Four charged, drugs and machetes seized after reported assault

Four people face a total of 28 charges after police in Yellowknife raided a property following an alleged assault.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said the raid turned up suspected crack cocaine, a loaded handgun, machetes, and cash. Three men and a woman were arrested.

All four are charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, alongside a range of offences related to drugs and firearms.

The three men, all from Edmonton, are 18-year-old Yahya Abdullahi, 18-year-old Abdulrasaq Yousif, and 20-year-old Akok Aken.

The woman, from Yellowknife, is 31-year-old Dawn Gosselin.

Abdullahi faces 13 charges. The others each face five. The charges have not been proven in court.

“Report suspicious activity to RCMP so we can reduce the harm and hold people accountable,” said St Curtis Kuchta of the Yellowknife detachment in a police statement.