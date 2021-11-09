Yellowknife city councillors narrowly voted on Monday to require proof of vaccination at city facilities to increase capacity after the majority had expressed opposition a week earlier.

Four councillors and the mayor voted in favour of the policy on Monday night. Councillor Robin Williams’ vote proved key as he shifted his position, opting to back the requirement. Last week, only the mayor and two council members said they were in support.

Councillor Cynthia Mufandaedza – who had not attended last week’s discussion – joined Shauna Morgan, Julian Morse, Mayor Rebecca Alty, and Williams in supporting the move.

Councillors Niels Konge, Steve Payne, Rommel Silverio, and Stacie Smith opposed the requirement, voicing concern on the grounds of fairness.

The NWT government introduced territory-wide rules late last month that limit gatherings to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. But non-essential businesses and organizations – including the city – can increase those caps if they limit entry to fully vaccinated people (or those who are ineligible for vaccination, like children under 12).

Mayor Alty said as of Monday, 88 percent of residents over the age of 12 in Yellowknife were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Some groups that use city facilities – like soccer and hockey leagues – have already activated proof of vaccination to increase the number of players and, in some cases, spectators allowed to attend. Council’s decision did not directly affect those user groups but does mean capacities can increase for city programs.

Affected facilities include the library, public skates at arenas, and the fieldhouse’s play groups, walking track, and climbing wall.

At Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the decision affects public swims, lessons, programs, rentals, the steam room, and the hot tub.

Restrictions may also be loosened that prevented some staff working at City Hall and some in-person meetings and hearings.

The city will now apply to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer to increase capacity limits at its facilities.

City staff had strongly recommended implementing a proof-of-vaccination policy, citing public health, the obligation to provide a safe work environment, and concerns about a loss in revenue from user fees if capacities remained reduced.

The city calculated that if the current restrictions remained in place for a year, a $213,000 loss would result. That would have to be made up by an increase in taxes or reduction in services elsewhere.

More follows.