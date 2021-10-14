Restrictions extended as NWT introduces vaccine proof at businesses

Pandemic restrictions in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ are being extended to 5pm on Friday, October 22. After that, proof of vaccination is set to be introduced for entry to some NWT businesses.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr Kami Kandola, on Thursday told reporters the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak meant gathering restrictions in the Yellowknife, Dettah, and Ndilǫ must continue for another week, as will Behchokǫ̀’s containment order. Schools in those regions will remain closed in that time.

Once those restrictions lift, Dr Kandola said, a new territory-wide order from October 22 will restrict indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

However, those limits increase to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors if proof of vaccination is used, meaning a system whereby vaccine credentials are inspected as people enter. (People who aren’t eligible for vaccination, such as young children, would still be able to attend.)

Non-essential businesses wanting to exceed the 25-person indoor limit and implement proof of vaccination requirements will need to apply to do so. More information will follow next week, Kandola said, adding the system would be “a choice” for businesses.

The territorial government launched its new proof of vaccination document on Tuesday, which it says meets federal standards.

So far, the QR code does not work with all jurisdictions’ apps, a problem the territorial government says is being addressed between provincial and territorial authorities and should be solved in time.

