The Northwest Territories said on Wednesday a 12th person had passed away from Covid-19, the first fatality in the territory connected to the pandemic since October 29.

No details related to the fatality were provided by the NWT government. The territory’s Wednesday evening pandemic update also reported 26 new cases of Covid-19 across the NWT.

In Tuktoyaktuk – which is in containment – there are now 37 active cases, up from 16 on Tuesday. There are 20 active cases in Inuvik, up from 18 the day before. In the Yellowknife area, active cases fell by one to 22.

There are now two active cases in Behchokǫ̀, up one from Tuesday. There is one active case at the Ekati mine site.

In total, there are 82 active cases.

Hospital and intensive care admissions remained unchanged.