New Covid-19 cases in Norman Wells and Fort Smith

The NWT government reported one new Covid-19 case in each of Norman Wells and Fort Smith on Wednesday.

Norman Wells had not previously recorded a case in more than a month. The case in Fort Smith is the town’s second in the past week. There were no new exposure notifications.

Overall, five new cases were reported on Wednesday but five were also deleted from the territory’s data. “Further testing determined that those were not confirmed infections of Covid-19,” the territorial government said in a news release.

Those deletions make the locations of the remaining three new cases difficult to determine.

In Tuktoyaktuk, the number of confirmed cases decreased from 103 to 101. The territorial government said the Canadian Rangers were being called in to help the community.

Yellowknife’s active case count remained at 14. Inuvik has 11, while Behchokǫ̀ and Fort Smith have two each and Norman Wells one.

The NWT as a whole has 131 active cases, down from 139 a day earlier.

There were no new hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, or deaths reported.