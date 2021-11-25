Air North launches direct flights from Yellowknife to Toronto

Air North says direct flights from Whitehorse and Yellowknife to Toronto will begin in May 2022, the first time the airline has offered non-stop service to the Ontario city.

Until now, Yellowknifers have either had to take Air North’s seasonal Ottawa service or fly via Alberta to reach Toronto. Air North’s Ottawa service, which is also returning in 2022, will continue alongside Toronto flights.

The Toronto service begins on May 10, 2022 and will run until the end of September.

Flights will depart Yellowknife for Toronto at 11:30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays, arriving in Toronto at 5:40pm.

Return flights will depart Toronto on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:45am, arriving in Yellowknife at 1:25pm before heading on to Whitehorse.

Passengers will get a complimentary light meal between Yellowknife and Toronto, and two pieces of checked baggage at no charge.

Return flights were retailing on Air North’s website for $570 to $650 plus GST at discounted rates on Thursday, depending on the date of travel, or around $750 full-fare.

“As we look towards economic recovery in the Yukon and the Northwest Territories over the coming years, it has become evident to us that another connection to central Canada is going to be essential,” said Joe Sparling, Air North’s president, in a news release.

“Having a direct flight to Canada’s economic hub will kickstart opportunity for both territories.”

Air North said this marked the first scheduled direct service ever offered from Toronto to Whitehorse or Yellowknife.

“The launch of this service marks a historic milestone for Toronto Pearson and Air North,” said Craig Bradbrook, chief operating officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, in the same news release.