No new Covid-19 cases reported in the NWT since Friday

The Northwest Territories has dropped from 35 to 23 active Covid-19 cases after no new cases were recorded over the weekend.

Most of the current cases are in Tuktoyaktuk, where 21 people are still infected. Yellowknife now has just one active case of the disease, as does Hay River. There are no reported active infections in any other NWT community.

There was no change to the number of hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, or deaths since Friday’s update.

Monday’s update marks the second in a row in which no new cases were reported.