Yellowknife has no active Covid-19 cases for first time since August

For the first time since August 15, Yellowknife is reporting no active cases of Covid-19. Tuktoyaktuk is the only NWT community with active infections.

Eighteen people in Tuk currently have Covid-19, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola’s office said in Tuesday’s NWT statistical update. That figure includes one newly reported case.

Both Yellowknife and Hay River had one active case on Monday, but by Tuesday those cases had recovered.

There was no change to the territory’s number of hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, or deaths.

The dwindling of the territory’s fall Covid-19 outbreak, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus responsible for the disease, comes as the globe steels itself for the new Omicron variant.

Omicron has many mutations, some of which suggest the variant may be more transmissible than Delta – itself highly contagious – and better at evading vaccines. However, experts have cautioned that it’s too early to know precisely how the variant will spread and how much harm it will cause.

Early signs suggest those infected are experiencing quite mild symptoms, but that initial data comes mostly from healthy, young adults, who may have an easier time combating the disease than older people.

Similarly, Omicron was only recognized for the first time last week – not long enough for much useful data from hospitalized patients to be made available.

Alberta on Tuesday confirmed its first Omicron case, in a traveller who had returned to the province from Nigeria and the Netherlands.

There is so far no indication that Omicron has reached the Northwest Territories.