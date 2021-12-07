Omicron variant may postpone Indigenous leaders’ trip to Vatican

A delegation of Indigenous leaders may postpone plans to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican City later this month.

According to the Canadian Press, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald on Tuesday morning told chiefs the Omicron variant of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 had forced postponement of the trip.

The CBC later reported Archibald had spoken prematurely and a meeting later on Tuesday will determine whether the trip can go ahead. There was no immediate statement available from AFN, which is this week holding a special chiefs’ assembly online.

Though the severity of disease associated with Omicron remains poorly understood, the variant has spread rapidly through Europe since being first identified several weeks ago.

Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya is due to lead the delegation. Yakeleya intends to seek an apology from the Pope for the Roman Catholic Church’s decades-long role in running Canada’s residential schools, to which many Indigenous children were forcibly removed.

The Pope has announced plans to visit Canada in the near future. Yakeleya hopes an apology will come on Canadian soil at a venue to be determined.

Shortly after 10:30am, a Dene Nation spokesperson said representatives were “still in meetings” and no comment could yet be provided.

Speaking in October as the trip was being planned, Yakeleya acknowledged there was risk associated with travel through major centres to the Vatican City during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops was assisting with arrangements to ensure the trip could be made safely.

“It’s very fluid. We have to be very adaptable,” he said at the time.

“We have strong faith that it will come to fruition.”

Yakeleya’s eight-person delegation is set to include Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse, Chief Wilton Littlechild, Kukpi7 Chief Rosanne Casimir, spiritual advisor Fred Kelly, knowledge keeper Phil Fontaine, and youth representatives Rosalie LaBillois and Taylor Tsakoza-Behn.